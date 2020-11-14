Ayodhya to get a slew of Diwali gifts as CM visits holy city Friday

Diwali Cracker Ban: Timing for bursting crackers, full list of states where ban is imposed

This Diwali, light a Diya as a salute to soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation: PM Modi

We are stronger together: Amid India-China face off, Taiwan govt celebrates Diwali

Go vocal this Diwali says VP

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 14: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday extended greetings on Diwali, appealing to the people to buy local products to encourage artisans.

"May this festival of lights usher happiness, prosperity and peace.

Local for Diwali: Senior ministers, BJP leaders back PM's call, urge people to buy local products

As we celebrate the festival, let us help spread some light in the homes of our local artisans, craftspersons and manufacturers by going #Local4Diwali," the Vice President's Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

As the fight against COVID-19 is still on, Naidu appealed to people to observe social distancing and other norms and celebrate the festival in a safe and eco-friendly way.