‘Go for it India’: Health minister as India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage nears 100 crore mark

New Delhi, Oct 19: 'Go for it India, continue to rapidly march towards our milestone of 100 crore COVID vaccinations, tweeted Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya as India's cumulative covid-19 vaccine coverage today reached 99 crores on Tuesday.

"We are at 99 crores. Go for it India, continue to rapidly march towards our milestone of 100 crore COVID19 vaccinations," Mandaviya said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the central government on Tuesday reviewed the status and progress of COVID-19 vaccination with states/Union Territories and urged the respective governments to focus on second dose coverage of vaccination in light of adequate availability of doses.

Highlighting that the nation is close to administering a billion doses, Health Secretary congratulated the States/UTs on their effort to vaccinate all citizens. It was highlighted that a sizeable number of beneficiaries who are eligible have not received their 2nd dose. States and UTs were urged to focus on these second vaccination dose.

It was pointed out that many States have adequate doses to vaccinate those people who are awaiting their 2nd dose. Government of India is in a position to provide additional vaccine doses to the States/UTs so that they can complete the aforesaid task. They were also exhorted to improve the momentum and accelerate the vaccination drive.

One of the largest such exercises globally, the countrywide COVID19 vaccination programme was launched on 16th January 2021 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

health care workers were the first to be inoculated against Covid-19 and from February 2, front line workers were made eligible for vaccination.

The government then expanded the vaccination drive from March 1 to include those above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified 20 comorbidities.

From April 1, everyone above the age of 45 was given the vaccines and from May 1 all adults were made eligible for Covid-19 vaccination.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 14:03 [IST]