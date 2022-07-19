Go First planes grounded after engine snags; DGCA orders probe

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jul 19: In two separate cases today, Air carrier Go First's planes were diverted to Delhi and Srinagar, due to a technical snag in the engines.

    Go First's Mumbai-Leh flight was diverted to Delhi as a fault was observed in engine number 2 on Tuesday, DGCA officials said. Go First's Srinagar-Delhi flight also returned to Srinagar after the aircraft's engine number 2 showed a fault mid-air.

    Representational Image

    The civil aviation regulator added that it is investigating the matter and the planes shall fly only when cleared by DGCA.

    There have been multiple technical malfunction incidents in Indian carriers' planes during the last one month.

    On Sunday, IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Karachi as a precautionary measure after pilots observed a defect in one of the engines.

    DGCA conducts spot checks, advises airlines to fix shortcomings by July 28DGCA conducts spot checks, advises airlines to fix shortcomings by July 28

    On Saturday night, the Calicut-Dubai flight of the Air India Express was diverted to Muscat after a burning smell was observed in the cabin mid-air.

    A day earlier a bird, which was alive, was found in the cockpit of the Air India Express Bahrain-Kochi flight.

    SpiceJet is under regulatory scanner right now. On July 6, the DGCA issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet following at least eight incidents of technical malfunction in its aircraft since June 19.
    The DGCA is currently investigating all these incidents.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 14:43 [IST]
    X