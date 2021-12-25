IBPS recruitment 2018: 6 vacancies, salary Rs 8.94 lakh, how to apply before Aug 24

IB recruitment 2019: Now apply for for 318 posts, details here

National Investigation Agency to recruit 62 Sub Inspectors on deputation basis

GMRC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy, Eligibility, Registration Fee, Salary and more

India

oi-Deepika S

Ahmedabad, Dec 25: Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited, GMRC has invited applications from young, dynamic and motivated persons of Indian nationality for Station Controller and other posts.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from December 22 at the official website of Gujarat Metro Rail. The registration will end on January 21, 2022.

Vacancy Details

Station Controller/ Train Operator (SC/TO): 71 Posts

Customer Relations Assistant (CRA): 11 Posts

Junior Engineer: 3 Posts

Maintainer: 33 Posts

Salary

Station Controller / Train Operator (SC/TO): Stipend during training 13,000/- Consolidated salary 15,000/-

Customer Relations Assistant (CRA): Stipend during training 11,000/- Consolidated salary 13,000/-

Junior Engineer: Stipend during training 13,000/- Consolidated salary 15,000/-

Maintainers: Stipend during training 9,000/- Consolidated salary 10,500/-

Eligibility Criteria

Station Controller/ Train Operator (SC/TO): Diploma in Engineering in Mechanical / Electrical / Computer Science or Electronic discipline from a Government Recognized University / Institute.

Customer Relations Assistant(CRA): Science Graduate in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics discipline from a Government Recognized University / Institute.

Junior Engineer: Diploma in Engineering in Mechanical / Electrical / Electronic from a Government Recognized University / Institute.

Maintainer: SSLC pass with ITI (Two Years) in Fitter /Electrician / Electronics) from a Government Recognized University / Institute

Candidates also along with higher qualification in respective disciplines can also apply.

All vacancies are provisional and subject to increase / decrease.

The positions advertised above are for technical posts and will not be available for persons with disability.

Candidates cannot apply for more than one post.

Candidates after selection are likely to be posted at Ahmedabad / Gandhinagar or any other projects of GMRC, anywhere in Gujarat

Age Limit

Candidates must be between 18 to 25 years of age and for others the age limit should be between 18 to 28 years of age.

Selection Process

Written Test : 100 marks

Gujarati Language test : 20 marks

Securing minimum score (General category candidates 60 percent marks and for reservation category (SC/ST / OBC) candidates 50 percent marks) in the test of Gujarati language shall only be considered for selection. The marks in Gujarati language will not be considered for merit listing.

The below mentioned posts will have to undergo the specialized training programme and their pay particulars for each category during probation cum training period will be as under:

Application Fees

General / Un- Reserved (including Ex-servicemen), candidates are required to pay a Nonrefundable fee of Rs.600/- (inclusive of bank charges plus servicetax). 2. SEBC/OBC candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 300/- (inclusive of bank charges plus service tax). 3. SC/ST candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 150/- (inclusive of bank charges plus service tax).

How to apply

Visit the official website: https://www.gujaratmetrorail.com/careers

Select the GMRCL advertisement in the drop down menu.

Now click on the "Apply" button against the advertisement or to read the advertisement in detail click on "Details"

Now click on "APPLY NOW" to apply.

If you have One Time Registration (OTR) number then enter your OTR (Registration Number) and Birth Date and click on "APPLY" this will automatically get all your details filled up during OTR registration.

If you do not have OTR number, then to register application enter your Name, Father's/Husband's Name, Mother's Name, Gender, Date of Birth, Marital Status, Category, Present Address, Permanent Address, Mobile Number, Email ID, Aadhaar Card No., Nationality, Education Qualification etc. to get the OTR number.

A OTR number will be generated by the system and will be sent on the entered mobile number & Email ID.

If you do not want to use any of the option and apply directly you may click on "SKIP" to directly proceed for applying online

Fill up the necessary details and then upload the scanned copy of your photograph & signature as per the specifications.

Candidates are advised to carefully fill and verify the details filled in the online application themselves, as no change will be possible/entertained after clicking the SUBMIT BUTTON.

Press the "Submit" button after a preview of the duly filed application.

Click on "Print Application" to get the printout of the application.

Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed for online payment.