    Gmail down on both, app and desktop version for several users

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 10: Many users in India and worldwide are reporting that Gmail is down on both, app and desktop version. Google so far did not issue any statement about how the problem occurred.

    Gmail down on both, app and desktop version for several users

    According to data on Downdetector, a website that monitors popular web services, as of 8:30 pm, over 300 users reported outage of Gmail services.

    The problem was flagged by Downdetetor.com, writing, "A spark spike in Gmail outage status over the past hour."

    Most users tok to Twitter to complain that they were having troubles receiving mails, with a small number reporting server connection issues.

    Hundreds of similar tweets have percolated on the social network, complaining about the outage.However, this isn't the first time it is happening in India.

    Back in August, Gmail, Google Drive, and other services by Google were not only facing outage in India but also in Australia, Japan, and several other countries. Earlier in the month of July, the Gmail services went down for several hours. Users were not able to access their Gmail accounts and other Google services during this outage.

    gmail google

    gmail google

    X