Global Tiger Day 2022: Theme, history and significance

New Delhi, July 29: Every year on 29 July, International Tiger Day is observed globally. The day is celebrated to raise awareness about tigers which are an endangered species.

According to the United Nations (UN), the population of tigers has fallen by 95 percent in the last century due to causes including wildlife trafficking and habitat loss.

Tigers are top predators and are essential to the environment as they play a significant role in maintaining the harmony of the ecosystem.

On this International Tiger Day, let's take a look at the history, importance and significance of the day.

International Tiger Day: History

World Tiger Day was first observed in the year 2010 at the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia. Around thirteen tiger range countries came together and decided to double the number of wild tigers by the end of the year 2022.

Importance

World Tiger Day plays a key role in spreading awareness about tiger conservation. According to World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), there may have been 100,000 tigers at the beginning of the 20th century. The number was drastically reduced to 3,200 in the year 2010. Therefore, it becomes extremely important to save the wild cats.

Theme

Last year, the theme for the day was "Their survival is in our hands." However, this year's theme for International Tiger Day has not been announced yet.

India lost 1,059 tigers in 10 years

In the last 10 years, there have been 1,059 deaths of tigers in India and Madhya Pradesh, which is known as the 'tiger state' of the country, recording the highest number of deaths of striped felines.

In 2022 alone, India has lost 75 tigers, according to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). Whereas 127 big cats died last year, the highest in the 2012-2022 period.

As many as 106 tiger deaths occurred in 2020; 96 in 2019; 101 in 2018; 117 in 2017; 121 in 2016; 82 in 2015; 78 in 2014; 68 in 2013 and 88 in 2012.

Madhya Pradesh, which has six tiger reserves, registered the maximum number (270) of deaths during this period, followed by Maharashtra (183), Karnataka (150), Uttarakhand (96), Assam (72), Tamil Nadu (66), Uttar Pradesh (56) and Kerala (55).

Rajasthan, Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh saw 25, 17, 13, 11, and 11 tiger deaths, respectively.

