GlassAligner provides German-made clear aligners to consumers in India

India

By Anuj Cariappa

Crowded teeth are always a problem for teenagers and adults. For a long time, metal braces to be a common treatment for straightening these crooked teeth. Adults and teenagers are much more concerned about their beauty and appearance, the metal braces contain wires and brackets and they are fixed to the person's teeth, So they have a chance to feel uncomfortable because of the difficulties caused by using metal braces.

For people- those who are very much conscious about their appearance, the GlassAligner provides the German-made clear aligners for straightening the crooked teeth. This can be less noticeable by others,

also it's removable, thin and, flexible. So the patients do not feel any discomfort by

the use of clear aligners.

German-made clear aligners are more comfortable Clear aligners are one of the effective alternatives to conventional metal braces. It follows the same principle of traditional teeth-straightening methods. It causes less discomfort to the patient because it does not contain any wires and brackets and it is not

permanently attached to the teeth. Patients can remove the aligners any time they want.

patients do not feel any irritations while wearing these clear aligner trays.

Clear aligners are the product of plastic and each clear aligner tray is unique. Every clear aligner tray is made depending on the patient's dental condition. So these trays are perfectly fitted into the patient's teeth.

Glass aligners included a series of aligner trays and it gives results 35% faster than the conventional teeth straightening methods. While using glass aligners, no one can notice that you are in teeth straightening treatment until you tell them.

How do German-made glass aligners straighten the crooked teeth?

Clear aligners are mainly developed to eliminate the hassles of traditional teeth straightening methods causes in the patient while using it. German-made glass aligners give a less painful and comfortable

treatment experience to the patient.

The glass aligner treatment is mainly for overcrowded teeth. These aligners work by pushing the misaligned teeth into the proper position. Invisible braces work on identical principles as metal braces, using the acceptable placement of controlled force to bit by bit move your teeth into a straighter position. During every stage of the treatment different forces are applied using aligners and this action will lead the teeth to move into the required position.

Treatment with clear aligners

The duration of the treatment with clear aligners is less than that of the conventional teeth straightening methods. Treatment duration mainly depends on the condition of the patient's teeth. This treatment involves a series of clear aligner trays. The number of aligner trays depends on one's

dental condition and the duration of the treatment. The continuous use of the clear aligner trays will gradually move the misaligned teeth into the correct position.

The initial step of the treatment is to take the impression of the patient's mouth. The mouth impression can be taken by using the impression kits which will be shipped directly to the patient. This allows you to take a mouth impression done right at the comfort of your home and then ship it to the orthodontist.

The next step is that the specialist orthodontist will analyze the mouth impression and send a custom treatment plan directly to the patient for their review.

After the review and consultation, the personalized GlassAligner sets will be manufactured with state-of-the-art technology and then shipped directly to the patient.

These Aligners should be worn for at least 20 hours a day to reach the desired maximum effectiveness. Each aligner is worn for three weeks before changing to the next one. The proper use of the aligner can

lead to effective results.

Are clear aligners give a better result?

The patients have to follow all the conditions and procedures the specialist orthodontist preferred for better results.

The patients have to keep their aligner trays clean and maintain dental hygiene throughout the treatment. Also, the patient has to change the aligner trays every 2 to 3 weeks. Do not remove your aligner trays unnecessarily as it will affect the result. Bythe end of the treatment, the patient will get

perfectly straightened teeth. The proper usage of the German-made glass aligner will always transform your misaligned teeth into straightened teeth.