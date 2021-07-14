Will CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 be cancelled? Latest announcement here

Telangana TS SSC Result 2021: All 5.21 lakh students pass; Class 10 result declared, How to check marks?

Colleges reopening in Karnataka: All degree students to be vaccinated in July

Give us mass promotions demand Class 10 students in Jammu

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jammu, July 14: Around 200 students of Class 10 who have recently been declared failed by the Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education staged a protest in Jammu city on Tuesday for mass promotion.

The protesting students assembled at the Jewel chowk area and marched to Tawi bridge and blocked it for over an hour, officials said.

They claimed that they were declared failed even after an assurance of mass promotion, PTI reported.

Karnataka SSLC Exams 2021: COVID-19 positive students too can take exams, here is how

The students also alleged that their answer sheets were not evaluated properly.

Some of them were detained as they clashed with police, the officials added.

(PTI)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 11:06 [IST]