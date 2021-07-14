YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Give us mass promotions demand Class 10 students in Jammu

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jammu, July 14: Around 200 students of Class 10 who have recently been declared failed by the Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education staged a protest in Jammu city on Tuesday for mass promotion.

    The protesting students assembled at the Jewel chowk area and marched to Tawi bridge and blocked it for over an hour, officials said.

    Give us mass promotions demand Class 10 students in Jammu

    They claimed that they were declared failed even after an assurance of mass promotion, PTI reported.

    Karnataka SSLC Exams 2021: COVID-19 positive students too can take exams, here is howKarnataka SSLC Exams 2021: COVID-19 positive students too can take exams, here is how

    The students also alleged that their answer sheets were not evaluated properly.

    Some of them were detained as they clashed with police, the officials added.

    (PTI)

    More STUDENTS News  

    Read more about:

    students jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 11:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 14, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X