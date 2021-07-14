For Quick Alerts
Give us mass promotions demand Class 10 students in Jammu
India
Jammu, July 14: Around 200 students of Class 10 who have recently been declared failed by the Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education staged a protest in Jammu city on Tuesday for mass promotion.
The protesting students assembled at the Jewel chowk area and marched to Tawi bridge and blocked it for over an hour, officials said.
They claimed that they were declared failed even after an assurance of mass promotion, PTI reported.
The students also alleged that their answer sheets were not evaluated properly.
Some of them were detained as they clashed with police, the officials added.
(PTI)
Story first published: Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 11:06 [IST]