Girl who accused Swami Chinmayanand missing: SC urged to take suo moto cognizance

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Aug 28: A group of lawyers have approached the Supreme Court over the law college student, who went missing after she posted a video on Facebook accusing former union minister Swami Chinmayanand. They have reportedly filed a petition to the Chief Justice of India to take suo moto cognizance of media reports.

In the video posted on Facebook, the girl states that she is pursuing LLM from SS College. "A big leader of the saint society, who has destroyed the lives of several girls, has been threatening me with life," she can be heard as saying in the video. The lawyers state in the petition that they do not want a repeat of Unnao Case, in connection with which BJP MLA, Kuldeep Sengar, is in jail.

The girl posted video on Friday and she is said to be untraceable since Saturday.

[Girl who accused Swami Chinmayanand of 'threatening' her goes missing]

Meanwhile, reports say that a case of kidnapping and criminal intimidation has been registered against former BJP MP Swami Chinmayanand by the Uttar Pradesh police. The studnet, however, does not name anyone in her video, but her father has filed a missing complaint naming Chinmayanand, who is the president of the college management.

The law student at Swami Shukdevanand Postgraduate College in Shahjahanpur, in the video that she posted, alleged that Chinmayanand, the director of her college, was threatening to kill her and her family as she had evidences that could land him in trouble.

A big leader of the saint society, who has destroyed the lives of several girls, has been threatening me with life. I have all the evidences against him. I request Modi ji and Yogi ji to please help me. He has even threatened to kill my family. Only I know what I have been going through. Modi ji please help me, he is a sanyasi and is threatening that the police, DM and everyone else is on his side and no one can harm him. I request you all for justice," the girl can purportedly be heard as saying in the video.

[Shocking! BJP MLA calls rape accused Kuldeep Sengar "respectable brother"]

Chinmayanand, former MoS Home and a BJP leader, was facing a rape and kidnapping case, but in Martch this year the Yogi Adityanath government had written a letter to withdraw the case. In May, a local court had rejected the Uttar Pradesh government's plea for withdrawing a rape case against him. That case was lodged on November 30, 2011, on the complaint of a girl who had spent several years at his ashram.

Chinmayananda was a three-time BJP MP and minister of state for internal security in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 1999.