Giriraj Singh shares stage with Muzaffarpur Shelter Home case accused in Begusarai

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 31: Manju Verma, former Social Welfare Minister of Bihar, who is out on bail in connection with Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case was seen on stage during NDA candidate Giriraj Singh's rally in Begusarai.

Manju Verma was previously arrested under Arms Act in connection with Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case.

The Patna High Court on March 12 granted bail to Verma in connection with a case about possession of illegal ammunition which is related to the Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

Charges framed against kingpin Brajesh Thakur, 20 others in Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Case

Muzaffarpur shelter home case had come to light after a report by Tata Insitute of Social Sciences (TISS) brought into light sexual epxloitation taking place inside the shelter home.

Giriraj Singh is contesting upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Begusarai in Bihar. He is a sitting MP from Navada. Singh was earlier unhappy as he was not given ticket from Navada. He had refused to contest from Begusarai initially. But on March 27, BJP president Amit Shah had tweeted that Giriraj Singh will indeed contest elections from Begusarai. NDA has fielded Lok Janashakti Party's Chandan Kumar from Navada.