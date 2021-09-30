YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Bhabanipur By-Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ghulam Nabi Azad writes to Sonia Gandhi, seeks CWC meeting following crisis in Punjab Congress

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 29: After Kapil Sibal openly asked uncomfortable questions to Congress leadership on Wednesday, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has written a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi asking her to convene an immediate meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

    Ghulam Nabi Azad writes to Sonia Gandhi, seeks CWC meeting following crisis in Punjab Congress

    Azad, who had demanded an organisational overhaul in the past, has sought internal discussions following the crisis in Punjab Congress demanded that the party convenes an immediate CWC meeting, the highest decision-making body of the party, say sources.

    Party is supreme: Punjab CM Channi on Sidhu's resignationParty is supreme: Punjab CM Channi on Sidhu's resignation

    The former Rajya Sabha member, who is leading the 'Group of 23' leaders, has expressed his surprise over the decisions being taken by the party in the absence of a full-time president.

    Their demand comes in the wake of turmoil in Punjab Congress after Amarinder Singh was forced to resign from the post of Chief Minister, former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro and leaders like Sushmita Dev and Abhijeet Mukherjee left the party, and senior Kerala Congress leader V M Sudheeran resigned from the AICC.

    Azad, along with 22 other leaders, had last year written to Congress president demanding a slew of organisational reforms and elections to all party posts, last year.

    A meeting was held later wherein it was decided that the party will hold elections for the new Congress president by June, but it could not happen due to the pandemic. The rebels are pressing for the reforms in the party in order to strengthen the organisation to take on the BJP and Narendra Modi.

    Sidhu quits: Who will be next Punjab Congress chief?Sidhu quits: Who will be next Punjab Congress chief?

    On his turn, Kapil Sibal, speaking at a press conference, said that they are not "Jee Huzoor 23" and they will continue to raise questions. Stating that the Congress alone can save the country, the 73-year-old politician said, "Every Congressman of the country should think as to how the party can be strengthened. Those who have left should come back because Congress alone can save this republic."

    More GHULAM NABI AZAD News  

    Read more about:

    ghulam nabi azad cwc sonia gandhi

    Story first published: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 9:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 30, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X