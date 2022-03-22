Ghulam Nabi Azad on those who called him to reject Padma Award: They do not recognize the process and the contribution

Ghulam Nabi Azad on calls to reject Padma Award: They do not recognize the process, contribution

New Delhi, Mar 21: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed his gratitude over receiving Padma Award while slamming those who urged him to reject the award given by the NDA government.

Azad was conferred with the Padma Bhushan award on Monday. He said that it feels good when the country or the government recognizes someone's work, adding that he has learned to always speak the truth from Mahatma Gandhi.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Azad said, "It feels good when the country or the government recognizes someone's work. I always feel eager to perform better in my field of work." "I like that someone recognized my work. Even during my ups and downs in different phases of my life, I always strived to work for the people, be it in the social or political sphere or as a (former) Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Keeping this in view, I am happy with the award given by the government and the people of the country," he said.

Responding to those who opposed the move to confer Padma Award to Azad, he said, "Some people always try to see why such awards are given and who are they being given to. They do not recognize the process and the contribution of the person for attaining this award. This award is given by the nation to me."

The Congress leader said that he is influenced by Mahatma Gandhi's ideals. "We have learned to speak the truth from Gandhi ji. I have spoken the truth for the unity and integrity of the country. Politics of religion and politics of caste is not right for the country. Gandhiji worked for this his whole life and in the end, he even gave his life. Gandhiji is now no more but his life and his principles did not fade away," he said.

He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan award for his contribution in the field of Public Affairs.

However, a section of Congress leaders had urged him to reject the award as it is being given by the BJP government.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 9:11 [IST]