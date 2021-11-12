YouTube
    Ghazwatul Hind claims responsibility for attack on CRPF camp

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 12: Two militants were killed on Thursday in separate encounters with security forces in Srinagar and Kulgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

    The encounter in Srinagar broke out in the evening in Hamdaniya Colony area of Bemina, the officials told PTI.

    Ghazwatul Hind claims responsibility for attack on CRPF camp

    "One unidentified terrorist was killed" in the encounter, the Kashmir Zone Police wrote on its official Twitter handle.

    An AK rifle along with some ammunition was recovered, while the search operation is on, it added.
    However, the officials said the exchange of fire was going on when the last reports came in.

    "The operation continues near the CRPF camp and the office of sub-divisional police officer," they added.

    Meanwhile, a little-known outfit Mujahideen Ghazwatul Hind, while claiming responsibility for an "attack", said three of its cadres have "attacked the CRPF camp".

    Earlier in the day, an encounter broke out in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

    The officials said acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants in Chawalgam area of Kulgam, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there.

    As the forces were conducting the searches in the area, the militants fired upon them, they said.

    The forces retaliated leading to an encounter in which a militant was killed, the officials said.

    They said the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra was being ascertained.

    (PTI)

    Read more about:

    crpf attack terrorists

    Story first published: Friday, November 12, 2021, 9:24 [IST]
