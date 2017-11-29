GES 2017: Need policies that support women in workforce, says Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump, adviser and daughter of United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday addressed at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad.

Speaking at the 8th annual GE Summit, Ivanka said that need policies to support women in the workforce. She also said that Technology offers tremendous opportunity to women & women entrepreneurs.

''One thing I would like to throw out there is that these aren't women's issues, we are half the population so we need to start thinking about them as critical issues,'' Ivanka said at GES 2017.

Ivanka is currently in India leading a high-profile US delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad being co-hosted by the two countries. This is her first visit to India in this capacity also that of a member of the First Family.

OneIndia News