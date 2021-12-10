YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gen Rawat’s daughter, grandchild pay tributes

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 10: The daughters of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Kritika and Tarini paid floral tributes to their parents in the national capital.

    Gen Rawat’s daughter, grandchild pay tributes

    The grandchild of the CDS also paid final respect to the grandparents. General Rawat, his wife Madhulika along with 11 others died in a chopper crash on Wednesday at Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

    Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath were among the many who also paid tributes. With a heavy heart paid my last respects to Gen Bipin Rawat Ji and Mrs Madhulika Rawat Ji. Gen Rawat was the epitome of bravery and courage. It was very unfortunate to lose him so early. His commitment towards the motherland will forever remain in our memories, Shah said in a tweet.

    Religious leaders held a multi-faith prayer as they paid their last respects to the CDS and his wife. The arrangements are being looked after by the 5/11 Gorkha Rifles. General Rawat who was commissioned in this unit went on to head it.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Harish Singh Rawat, BJP chief JP Nadda also paid tributes to the CDS and his wife.

    More BIPIN RAWAT News  

    Read more about:

    bipin rawat

    Story first published: Friday, December 10, 2021, 14:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 10, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X