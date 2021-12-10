'It's ok to be mediocre': This is what Copter crash lone survivor wrote to school

Gen Rawat’s daughter, grandchild pay tributes

New Delhi, Dec 10: The daughters of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Kritika and Tarini paid floral tributes to their parents in the national capital.

The grandchild of the CDS also paid final respect to the grandparents. General Rawat, his wife Madhulika along with 11 others died in a chopper crash on Wednesday at Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

Delhi: Daughters of #CDSGeneralBipinRawat and Madhulika Rawat - Kritika and Tarini - pay their last respects to their parents. pic.twitter.com/7ReSQcYTx7 — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath were among the many who also paid tributes. With a heavy heart paid my last respects to Gen Bipin Rawat Ji and Mrs Madhulika Rawat Ji. Gen Rawat was the epitome of bravery and courage. It was very unfortunate to lose him so early. His commitment towards the motherland will forever remain in our memories, Shah said in a tweet.

Religious leaders held a multi-faith prayer as they paid their last respects to the CDS and his wife. The arrangements are being looked after by the 5/11 Gorkha Rifles. General Rawat who was commissioned in this unit went on to head it.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Harish Singh Rawat, BJP chief JP Nadda also paid tributes to the CDS and his wife.

