Gen Bipin Rawat's daughters collect ashes of their parents; to immerse in Haridwar

New Delhi, Dec 11: Kritika and Tarini, the daughters of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, collected the ashes of their parents from Brar Square crematorium, Delhi Cantonment this morning.

The ashes will be immersed in Ganga in Haridwar, Uttarakhand on Saturday.

The mortal remains of General Rawat and Madhulika Rawat were consigned to flames at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment, two days after they and 11 others, all from the armed forces, were killed in a helicopter crash in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

On Wednesday, the Russia-made Mi17V5 chopper ferrying General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew crashed in Tamil Nadu.

The country bid farewell to the brave hearts on Friday while the identification of the four Indian Army Force personnel and two soldiers of been completed on Saturday.

The mortal remains of the four Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel JWO Pradeep A, Wg Cdr PS Chauhan, JWO Rana Pratap Das and Sqn Leader Kuldeep Singh and soldiers Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik B Sai Teja is complete and will be brought to their hometowns on Saturday.

The government has ordered a tri-service inquiry into the Mi 17V5 crash. on Wednesday that claimed the life of Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and 12 others. Officials said all aspects relating to the flight would be probed. The chopper's flight data recorder has been recovered.