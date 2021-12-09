Gen Bipin Rawat’s alma mater in Shimla to hold prayer meeting for him

YouTube
    Shimla, Dec 9: The alumni body of Shimla's St. Edward's School, the alma mater of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, on Wednesday expressed shock over his death in a helicopter crash and said the school will hold a prayer meeting to pay homage to its "bright star".

    According to Kapil Dev Sood, president of the Old Boys Association, Rawat and his brother studied at St. Edward's School in the early 70s when their father was posted here by the Army.

    Sood said he has spoken to the school principal and a prayer meeting will be held on the school premises in a day or two to pay homage to the "bright star".

    Association general secretary Anil Walia recalled a visit to the school by Gen Rawat after becoming the CDS. Gen Rawat came to the school with his wife Madhulika Rawat and spent two-three hours here. He motivated the students during his address, he said.

    Another office-bearer of the association Rajeev Sood said the entire country is saddened by Gen Rawat's demise. Gen Rawat, his wife and 11 armed forces personnel died on Wednesday after the military helicopter they were travelling in crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, the Indian Air Force said. The lone survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh, is currently under treatment at a military hospital in Wellington, it said.

    Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also condoled the loss of lives in the tragic accident.

    bipin rawat

    Story first published: Thursday, December 9, 2021, 9:10 [IST]
