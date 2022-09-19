Gehlot-Tharoor in the race for the post of Congress President

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Sep 19: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is said to be close to the Gandhis, are reportedly the two top probable contenders for the office of the party President.

Tharoor, who was among the group of 23 leaders who had written to Gandhi in 2020 demanding organisational overhaul, met interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Monday and she has reportedly given her nod for him to contest the poll. Sources close to the party have told ANI that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is "trying to persuade Rahul Gandhi" to contest rather than his own nomination.

The name of Gehlot has been doing rounds ever since he met Sonia Gandhi at her residence in Delhi a few weeks ago and Gandhi had told him to be ready for the poll. However, the Rajasthan Chief Minister has refused to speak about the issue. It is now reported that he has the backing of the top leadership.

However, Congress said that nobody needs a nod to contest the presidential poll. "Anybody who wants to contest is free and welcome to do so. This has been the consistent position of Congress President and Shri Rahul Gandhi. This is an open, democratic and transparent process. Nobody needs anybody's nod to contest," AICC general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said.

On the other hand, 'Make Rahul Gandhi AICC president again' chorus is growing louder in Congress with half a dozen state units so far seeking his elevation to the top post, even as uncertainty and suspense persisted over whether he would take on the mantle.

After Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat units of the Congress urged that Gandhi be made the party chief, the Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Bihar units also passed resolutions on Monday.

Similar resolutions were passed in 2017 before Rahul Gandhi was elevated as the Congress president. He, however, stepped down in 2019 after the party's debacle in the Lok Sabha elections.

Adding to the buzz over the possibility of his contesting Congress president polls, Tharoor on Monday endorsed a petition by a group of young party members seeking "constructive reforms" and met AICC chief Sonia Gandhi here.

The petition shared by Tharoor on Twitter sought reforms and a pledge by AICC president candidates to implement the Udaipur Declaration in its entirety if elected. The former Union minister said it had been signed by over 650 people so far.

"I welcome this petition that is being circulated by a group of young @INCIndia members, seeking constructive reforms in the Party. It has gathered over 650 signatures so far. I am happy to endorse it & to go beyond it," Tharoor tweeted with screenshots of the petition.

Several senior Congress leaders have also emphasised that even if Gandhi did not become the party president, the Gandhi family would hold a position of pre-eminence in the party.

The notification for the Congress president's election will be out on September 22 and the process for filing nominations will be held from September 24 to 30.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 8 and the election, if required, will be held on October 17. The results will be out on October 19.