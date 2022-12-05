Geeta Nagar slum in Mumbai a security threat: Indian Navy

India

New Delhi, Dec 05: Located in Colaba, Mumbai the Geeta Nagar slum has been termed by the Indian Navy as a security threat. The slum which houses 40,000 people the Navy has called it a live problem. The houses of these people are right next to the Indian Navy's air base, INS Shikra.

Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Western Naval Command said, 'as far as the issue of security is concerned, this is a live problem. It's a problem that worries us. I have had discussions with the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, and SRA as well as Assembly Speaker, because Colaba is his constituency. Each one of them has given us assurances.'

Vice Admiral, Singh said while hoping for a Dharavi like redevelopment solution, that they are equally worried and have told the same to the state government. Whenever we raise the height of the boundary wall of INS Shikra, on the other side they raise the height of their building. With slum redevelopment happening in a big way and Dharavi's revamp getting awarded, I think we also have a future. INS Shikra formerly known as INS Kunjali is a naval air station from where the Indian Navy's Western Command operates and also maintains its helicopters.

The issue dates back to the 1960s when workers who were constructing the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research settled in the slums at Geeta Nagar. The authorities have on record completed a house number survey here. The next step would be to undertake a biometric survey of every inhabitant of the slum.

Indian Navy lauded:

Prime Minster Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the Indian Navy on Navy Day. The PM said that the Indian Navy had steadfastly protected our nation and also distinguished itself with its humanitarian spirit during challenging times.

India celebrates Navy Day on December 4 to acknowledge the role of the Indian Navy and commemorate its achievements in Operation Trident during the 1971 India-Pakistan War.

Best wishes on Navy Day to all navy personnel and their families. We in India are proud of our rich maritime history. The Indian Navy has steadfastly protected our nation and has distinguished itself with its humanitarian spirit during challenging times, the PM had said in a tweet.

Story first published: Monday, December 5, 2022, 9:42 [IST]