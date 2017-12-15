GB Pant hospital winesses rush, had to reserve beds for Delhiites: Health minister

Firmly backing his government's move to reserve 50% of the beds at GB Pant hospital for residents of Delhi, state Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Friday said that residents of the city were being deprived of the treatment at the super speciality hospital due to excessive rush.

A Delhi government order said that half of the beds at the GB Pant Hospital would be reserved for Delhiites requiring specialised treatment.

"When hospitals in Delhi get complicated cases, they refer it to GB Pant hospital. Lately, hospital is witnessing rush of patients due to which Delhi residents don't get time for treatment till 6 months or a year. So we took this decision," Health Minister Jain told ANI.

"It has been decided that 50 percent of the total beds shall be reserved for the patients who are the residents of Delhi and should have been referred by another Delhi Government Hospital," the government order said.

The state government runs more than 40 hospitals across the state. G B Pant Hospital has 714 beds and is the flagship super-specialty hospital of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

OneIndia News