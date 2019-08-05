For Quick Alerts
Gazette notification on Article 370 released: Check other orders here
New Delhi, Aug 05: It is a historic day today and the Centre has decided to scrap Article 370.
Making the announcement in Parliament, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah said that a decision was also taken to make Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory with a legislature.
Ladakh on the other hand would be a UT, without a legislature, he said. Let us take a look at the important notifications that were issued today.
Read Gazette Notification on Article 370
Gazette Notification on Article 370
Read Amit Shah’s note on UT status for J&K:
Amit Shah's note on UT status
Read Presidential order on Article 370
Presidential order on Article 370