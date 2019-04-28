  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gautam Gambhir hits back at Atishi for 2 voter IDs claim, says AAP leader lacks vision

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 28: Gautam Gambhir, the BJP candidate from east Delhi, has hit back at his opponent and AAP leader Atishi for alleging that he is a registered voter from two constituencies, saying that one only makes such allegations when no work has been done.

    Gautam Gambhir hits back at Atishi for 2 voter IDs claim, says AAP leader lacks vision
    Former cricketer and BJP candidate from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir.PTI Photo

    Gambhir said,"When you don't have a vision and have done nothing in the last four and a half years, you make such allegations. The Election Commission will decide on this. When you have a vision you don't do such negative politics."

    Also Read | EC orders FIR against Gautam Gambhir for holding rally without permission

    The BJP has pitted Gambhir against Atishi from East Delhi.

    Atishi had on Thursday filed a criminal complaint against Gambhir for allegedly enrolling as a voter in more than one constituency in violation of the Representation of the People Act (RPA).

    She had earlier complained to the Election Commission that there were discrepancies in the nomination papers of Gambhir, but the cricketer's candidature was accepted by the poll panel.

    Atishi, Gambhir and Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely have locked horns in a triangular contest in the East Delhi constituency.

    Delhi goes to poll in sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 12 and the results would be declared on May 23.

    lok-sabha-home

    More GAUTAM GAMBHIR News

    Read more about:

    gautam gambhir aap election commission lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Sunday, April 28, 2019, 12:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue