YouTube
  • search
Trending Viral News Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Gautam Adani surpasses Louis Vuitton boss to become 3rd richest man in the world

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 30: The latest Bloomberg Billionaire data says that Gautam Adani is now the third richest man in the world. The 60 year old business tycoon's net worth not stands at $137 billion.

    Adani is third on the list behind Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. Tesla boss Musk's net worth is $251 billion while the net worth of Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos stands at $153 billion.

    Gautam Adani surpasses Louis Vuitton boss to become 3rd richest man in the world
    Gautam Adani

    Adani crossed Fresh business magnate Bernard Arnault, the co-founder of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton which is commonly known as LVMH. The report said that this is the first time that Adani made it to the top three list of most wealthiest persons in the world.

    Never walked away from India investments: AdaniNever walked away from India investments: Adani

    Adani is the co-founder of the Adani Group which is the largest port operator in the country. The group is also said to be the largest coal trader in the country. In the year March 31 2021, the Adani Enterprises reported a revenue of $5.3 billion.

    Comments

    More GAUTAM ADANI News  

    Read more about:

    gautam adani

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 8:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 30, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X