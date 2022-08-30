Gautam Adani surpasses Louis Vuitton boss to become 3rd richest man in the world

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 30: The latest Bloomberg Billionaire data says that Gautam Adani is now the third richest man in the world. The 60 year old business tycoon's net worth not stands at $137 billion.

Adani is third on the list behind Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. Tesla boss Musk's net worth is $251 billion while the net worth of Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos stands at $153 billion.

Adani crossed Fresh business magnate Bernard Arnault, the co-founder of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton which is commonly known as LVMH. The report said that this is the first time that Adani made it to the top three list of most wealthiest persons in the world.

Never walked away from India investments: Adani

Adani is the co-founder of the Adani Group which is the largest port operator in the country. The group is also said to be the largest coal trader in the country. In the year March 31 2021, the Adani Enterprises reported a revenue of $5.3 billion.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 8:14 [IST]