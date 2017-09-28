Gauri Lankesh murder: Editor of brother Indrajit's tabloid questioned

The editor of Indrajith Lankesh's tabloid was questioned in connection with the Gauri Lankesh murder case.

Chakravarthy Chandrachud of Lankesh Patrike, who has had tiffs earlier with Gauri, was summoned for questioning by the Special Investigation Team probing the murder. Sources suggest that he was grilled for hours on Wednesday.

Indrajit Lankesh has already faced questioning in the case and now the editor of his tabloid, Lankesh Patrike- the primary bone of contention between the siblings- are also being questioned. Chandrachud was summoned on the suspicion of threatening Gauri Lankesh for an article criticising him in her tabloid.

Chandrachud is said to be a close associate of Indrajit Lankesh, Gauri's brother. During his younger days, Chandrachud was a member of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Students' Federation of India (SFI).

Meanwhile, the SIT officials are also cross verifying any possibilities of links between the murder of Gauri Lankesh and rationalist and activist Narendra Dabholkar. The CBI is probing the Dabholkar case and documents are said to have been shared with the Karnataka SIT as part of the probe.

More than 20 days after journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead at point-blank range, no arrests have been made nor has there been a breakthrough in the case. The SIT is yet to identify the assailants as well as the motive.

