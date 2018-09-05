Gauri Day: ‘Freedom of Expression Meet’ in Bengaluru today

Bengaluru, Sep 5: Activists are organising 'Freedom of Expression Meet' on the occasion of first death anniversary of journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Umadevi Kalburgi, Wife of Professor MM Kalburgi, Gauri Lankesh's mother Indira Lankesh, and Meghna Pansare, daughter of CPI leader Govind Pansare will address the audience.

Social Activist Heggodu Prasanna will give an introductory speech. Also, a tabloid published by the Gauri Media Trust will be released.

Activist Swami Agnivesh led a protest march to the Raj Bhavan. Prominent Kannada writers who were found to be on the ''hit list'' of the alleged killers of Gauri were also part of the march. Addressing the rally, Swami Agnivesh said the same forces that killed Mahatma Gandhi had killed Gauri Lankesh.

