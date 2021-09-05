YouTube
    Ganesh Chaturthi: No immersion beyond 9 pm, pandals allowed in Karnataka

    Bengaluru, Sep 05: The Karnataka government on Sunday allowed partial celebration of the upcoming Ganesha festival in the state, with Covid-19 norms.

    Ganesh Chaturthi
    Under the new rules, pandals can be erected but no immersion of the idol will take place beyond 9 pm.

    "No more than 20 people will be allowed for celebrations and immersion of Ganesha idol. No celebrations will be allowed after 9 pm. Night curfew to remain in effect during the festival," said Karnataka govt in its SOPs for 5-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

