Ganesh Chaturthi: No immersion beyond 9 pm, pandals allowed in Karnataka
India
Bengaluru, Sep 05: The Karnataka government on Sunday allowed partial celebration of the upcoming Ganesha festival in the state, with Covid-19 norms.
Under the new rules, pandals can be erected but no immersion of the idol will take place beyond 9 pm.
"No more than 20 people will be allowed for celebrations and immersion of Ganesha idol. No celebrations will be allowed after 9 pm. Night curfew to remain in effect during the festival," said Karnataka govt in its SOPs for 5-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.