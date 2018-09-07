Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: When is Ganesh Chaturthi? Date, Importance and significance

When is Ganesh Chaturthi 2018?

The date of Ganesh Chaturthi falls on the fourth day of the waxing moon period (Shukla Chaturthi) in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. This is August or September each year. The festival is usually celebrated for 11 days, with the biggest spectacle taking place on the last day called Anant Chaturdasi.

Importance and Significance

According to the Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati created Ganesha from dirt and appointed him to prevent anyone from entering her chamber while she was taking a bath. Unaware of Ganesha, Lord Shiva got angry upon seeing an unknown boy standing outside trying to prevent him from entering. He then severed Ganesha's head.

After seeing the headless Ganesha, Goddess Parvati asked Lord Shiva to join his head back, since that was not possible, a head of an elephant was used instead. This gave birth to the beloved Lord Ganesha.

How do devotees celebrate on Ganesh Chaturthi 2018?

On this auspicious day, processions are held to enjoy the festival. In Mumbai, where Ganeshotsav is the biggest festival, people take to the streets and dance along to religious songs. People cherish the festive spirit with lights, lasers, fireworks and drumbeats.

Foods to eat on Ganesh Chaturthi 2018

Lord Ganesha was a fond lover of food, especially modak. Another popular sweet dish is karanji (karjikai in Kannada), similar to modak in composition and taste but in a semi-circular shape. This sweet is popularly known as nevri in Goa, which is an intrinsic part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Goa.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2018!