    Gandhian values are becoming increasingly relevant: PM Modi in Tamil Nadu

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Nov 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed 36th convocation ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute.

    Gandhian values are becoming increasingly relevant: PM Modi in Tamil Nadu
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Addressing the event, PM Modi said "I congratulate all the young and bright minds who are graduating today. This success is possible due to the sacrifices of parents, teachers and the other non-teaching staff."

    Bengaluru represents startup spirit placing India in a different league: PM ModiBengaluru represents startup spirit placing India in a different league: PM Modi

    "The best tribute to Mahatma Gandhi is to work on ideas close to his heart. Khadi was neglected for a long time. With the call of Khadi for nation, Khadi for fashion, it has become very popular," PM Modi said.

    "Understanding Mahatma Gandhi's vision in rural development is important. He wanted overall development along with values and ethics. Gandhi saw Khadi as a tool of self reliance in villages. In the self reliant villages he saw the seeds of a self reliant India. We are working towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat, inspired by him," the prime minister said.

    PM Modi also presented an honorary doctorate to music maestro Ilayaraja at the 36th Convocation Ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul.

