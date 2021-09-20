Fully jabbed Indians considered unvaccinated in UK: All you need to know

Chidambaram on India giving 2.5 crore Covid jabs: 'Why did we have to wait until the PM’s birthday?'

New Delhi, Sep 20: The United Kingdom has said that fully jabbed Indians will not be considered vaccinated in the country and will have to follow quarantine rules.

The UK government has said if a person has been vaccinated in Africa, or South America, or countries including UAE, India, Turkey, Jordan, Thailand, Russia, they are considered unvaccinated and will have to follow quarantine rules.

"Absolutely bizarre considering Covishield was originally developed in the UK and The Serum Institute, Pune has supplied to that country too! This smacks of racism," tweeted Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Another Congress leader Shahi Tharoor pulled out of an event in the United Kingdom after the country declared that fully vaccinated Indians will still have to undergo quarantine upon landing there.

"Because of this I have pulled out of a debate at the @cambridgeunion & out of launch events for the UK edition of my book #TheBattleOfBelonging (published there as #TheStruggleForIndiasSoul). It is offensive to ask fully vaccinated Indians to quarantine. The Brits are reviewing!", Tharoor tweeted.

Rules for Indians - even fully vaccinated in India

From October 4, the current traffic light system of red, amber and green countries will be scrapped and replaced with one red list only.

The scrapping of an amber list, which is what India is currently on, means reduced cost burden for travellers - especially for the Indian people vaccinated in the UK - related to compulsory PCR tests.

However, an expanded list of countries whose vaccines are recognised in England does not include India.

Indians vaccinated with Covishield - the Serum Institute of India produced Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine - would still be required to undergo a pre-departure PCR test and further tests on landing in the UK.

Indians will have to go for quarantine at home or in the place you are staying for 10 days.

Story first published: Monday, September 20, 2021, 15:09 [IST]