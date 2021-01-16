Now, people can book appointments at Shri Dada Dev Hospital from their homes: Kejriwal

COVID-19: Will there be another lockdown in Delhi?

What is this? SC pulls up Gujarat, Delhi Govts over worsening COVID-19 situation

Full staff strength in Delhi offices restored

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 16: The Delhi government has restored full strength of staff in its offices with improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the city, according to an order issued by the chairperson of the DDMA executive committee.

COVID-19 positivity rate has "significantly" declined in Delhi and it has been decided that all government offices, autonomous bodies, PSUs, corporations and local bodies may function to 100 per cent strength, the order issued by DDMA's chief secretary Vijay Dev said on Thursday.

Delhi principals welcome decision to open schools

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its order on November 28 last year had reduced staff (below Grade-I) strength in Delhi government offices, barring those associated with essential services, by 50 per cent due to COVID-19.

The latest DDMA order said that all the Delhi government offices will function with 100 per cent staff strength, with immediate effect by ensuring adequate social distancing at all levels.