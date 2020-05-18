Full list of what is allowed and not allowed during lockdown 4.0

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 18: The Centre on Sunday extended the lockdown until May 31 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Several relaxations were graded and the Centre also granted the states more power with regard to the restrictions and also in identifying the zones. The Centre has also allowed inter-state travel, subject to consent between the states.

Here is a full list of what is allowed and what is not:

Will inter-state be allowed?

Yes, with mutual consent of the state and UTs

Will intra-state movement be allowed?

Yes, if your state allows it

Will all shops be open?

Yes, except in malls and containment zones

Till what time will shops remain open?

All day, except between 7 pm and 7 am

Will sports complexes and stadiums remain open?

Yes, but spectators are not allowed

Will e-commerce platforms deliver non-essentials?

Yes, except in containment zones

Who will inform me about the zone I live in?

Your state government

Is travel by air allowed?

No, in all zones

Is travel by metro allowed?

No, in all zones

Are special trains allowed?

Yes, but not in containment zones

Are education institutions allowed to open?

No

Will hotels open

No

Will cinema halls open?

No

Will restaurants open?

No

Will gyms open?

No

Will places of worship open?

No

Will large gatherings be allowed?

No

Will liquor shops open?

Yes, but not in containment zones

Will cigarette and pan shops open?

Yes, but not in containment zones

Will barber shops, spas open

Yes, but not in containment zones

Will I be allowed to come out at 7 pm?

No, not between 7 pm and 7 am

If, I am aged 65 or pregnant can I come out?

No, unless it is an emergency

Will medical clinics, OPDs be open?

Yes, but not in containment zones

Will autos and taxies be allowed?

Only 1+1 travel will be allowed, but not in containment zones

Will four wheelers be allowed?

1+2 travel, but not in containment zones

Will two wheelers be allowed?

1+1 travel, but not in containment zones

Will urban industries be allowed?

Yes, but not ini containment zones

Will in-situ construction be allowed?

Yes, but not in containment zones

Will standalone shop be allowed?

Yes, but not in containment zones

Will e-commerce sites deliver essentials?

Yes, but not in containment zones

Are domestic helps allowed?

Yes, but not in containment zones

Will private and government offices open?

Yes, but only 33 per cent staff in red zones and no in containment zones

Is agriculture activity allowed?

Yes, but not in containment zones

Will banks and financial institutions open?

Yes, but not in containment zones

Will courier and postal services be allowed?

Yes, but not in containment zones

Will goods traffic be allowed?

Yes, but not in containment zones