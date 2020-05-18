  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Full list of what is allowed and not allowed during lockdown 4.0

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 18: The Centre on Sunday extended the lockdown until May 31 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

    Full list of what is allowed and not allowed during lockdown 4.0

    Several relaxations were graded and the Centre also granted the states more power with regard to the restrictions and also in identifying the zones. The Centre has also allowed inter-state travel, subject to consent between the states.

    Here is a full list of what is allowed and what is not:

    Will inter-state be allowed?

    Yes, with mutual consent of the state and UTs

    Will intra-state movement be allowed?

    Yes, if your state allows it

    Will all shops be open?

    Yes, except in malls and containment zones

    Till what time will shops remain open?

    All day, except between 7 pm and 7 am

    Will sports complexes and stadiums remain open?

    Yes, but spectators are not allowed

    Will e-commerce platforms deliver non-essentials?

    Yes, except in containment zones

    Who will inform me about the zone I live in?

    Your state government

    Is travel by air allowed?

    No, in all zones

    Is travel by metro allowed?

    No, in all zones

    Are special trains allowed?

    Yes, but not in containment zones

    Are education institutions allowed to open?

    No

    Will hotels open

    No

    Will cinema halls open?

    No

    Will restaurants open?

    No

    Will gyms open?

    No

    Will places of worship open?

    No

    Will large gatherings be allowed?

    No

    Will liquor shops open?

    Yes, but not in containment zones

    Will cigarette and pan shops open?

    Yes, but not in containment zones

    Will barber shops, spas open

    Yes, but not in containment zones

    Will I be allowed to come out at 7 pm?

    No, not between 7 pm and 7 am

    If, I am aged 65 or pregnant can I come out?

    No, unless it is an emergency

    Will medical clinics, OPDs be open?

    Yes, but not in containment zones

    Will autos and taxies be allowed?

    Only 1+1 travel will be allowed, but not in containment zones

    Will four wheelers be allowed?

    1+2 travel, but not in containment zones

    Will two wheelers be allowed?

    1+1 travel, but not in containment zones

    Will urban industries be allowed?

    Yes, but not ini containment zones

    Will in-situ construction be allowed?

    Yes, but not in containment zones

    Will standalone shop be allowed?

    Yes, but not in containment zones

    Will e-commerce sites deliver essentials?

    Yes, but not in containment zones

    Are domestic helps allowed?

    Yes, but not in containment zones

    Will private and government offices open?

    Yes, but only 33 per cent staff in red zones and no in containment zones

    Is agriculture activity allowed?

    Yes, but not in containment zones

    Will banks and financial institutions open?

    Yes, but not in containment zones

    Will courier and postal services be allowed?

    Yes, but not in containment zones

    Will goods traffic be allowed?

    Yes, but not in containment zones

    More GUIDELINES News

    Read more about:

    guidelines ministry of home affairs hotspots

    Story first published: Monday, May 18, 2020, 9:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 18, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X