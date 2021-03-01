'If someone dies 4 days or 10 days after inoculation, you can't link it to vaccination': Harsh Vardhan

Full list of private hospitals where the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 01: India launched its biggest vaccination campaign against COVID-19 today. The day began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi being administered his first dose of the vaccine at AIIMS.

India initiated the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive for people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities, eligible citizens need to register on the CoWIN portal only to get the vaccination at a nearby registered centre.

The government has clarified that the app which is available on Google Play Store is currently meant for administrators and not beneficiaries.

In a tweet, the Ministry of Health wrote,"There is no Co-WIN App for beneficiary registration. The App on Play Store is for administrators only." The tweet added saying,"Registration and booking for an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination are to be done through Co-WIN portal (http://cowin.gov.in.)."

Meanwhile here is the list of private hospitals where the COVID-19 vaccine would be administered.

Full list of private hospitals where the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered: