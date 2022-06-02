Fuel prices remain unchanged: Check petrol, diesel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities here

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jun 02: Fuel prices remained unchanged on June 2 days after the government announced an excise duty cut on petrol by a record Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre on May 21.

The last time petrol and diesel prices declined was on May 22, a day after the Centre slashed the excise duty by Rs 8 per litre on petrol and Rs 6 per litre on diesel on May 21.

This reduction in the excise duty has brought the price of a litre of petrol and diesel down by Rs 9.5 and Rs 7, respectively.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 96.72 per litre as against Rs 105.41 previously while diesel rates have gone down from Rs 96.67 per litre to Rs 89.62 according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

In Mumbai, one litre of petrol costs Rs 111.35 and diesel Rs 97.28. In Chennai, petrol and diesel prices are Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 per litre respectively. In Kolkata, petrol is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) are passing on the excise duty cut to consumers despite losing Rs 13.08 a litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 per litre on diesel. India meets 80 percent of its oil needs through imports.

Meanwhile, the prices of 19-kg commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders have been slashed today by Rs 135 each in the four metro cities across the country, according to ANI. Each of the commercial LPG cylinders will now cost Rs 2,219 in Delhi as against Rs 2,355.50 earlier.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, June 2, 2022, 9:13 [IST]