  • search

Fuel prices on fire: Check petrol, diesel rates in top cities today

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Aug 30: The sky-rocketing fuel prices continued the rise for fifth straight day on Thursday. The diesel prices per litre went up by by 18 to 21 paise per litre across metro cities while petrol price increased by 12-15 paise.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    In Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, diesel prices rose to Rs 74.24, Rs 72.78, Rs 75.09 per litre, respectively.

    Petrol is being retailed at Rs 78.30 per litre in Delhi, Rs 85.72 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 81.23 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 82.60 in Chennai.

    Also Read | Petrol, diesel at new high; government hopes it is temporary

    With petrol and diesel prices going up by almost a rupee per litre within a fortnight, the government had on Wednesday hoped that the rally in global rates is temporary and they would decline soon. "I earnestly believe that this increase in oil prices is really temporary," said Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg. The fluctuations were seen coming, he said.

    Fuel prices in Delhi are the cheapest among all metro cities and costliest in Mumbai. Mumbai has the highest VAT of 39.12 per cent on petrol, while Telangana levies the highest VAT of 26 per cent on diesel. Delhi charges a VAT of 27 per cent on petrol and 17.24 per cent on diesel.

    High prices have off-and-on triggered demands for a reduction in excise duty but the government had ruled out any immediate cut.

    Petrol and diesel will not come under the purview of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the immediate future as neither the Central government nor any of the states is in favour on fears of heavy revenue loss.

    Read more about:

    fuel price petrol diesel indian oil corporation

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue