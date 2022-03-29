YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fuel prices hiked again: Petrol crosses Rs 100 in Delhi, diesel up 70 paise

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 29: Petrol price on Tuesday crossed Rs 100 a litre mark after rates were hiked by 80 paise a litre and 70 paise in case of diesel, taking the total increase in rates in one week to Rs 4.80 per litre.

    Fuel prices hiked again: Petrol crosses Rs 100 in Delhi, diesel up 70 paise

    Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 100.21 per litre as against Rs 99.41 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 90.77 per litre to Rs 91.47, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.
    Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

    This is the seventh increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. On the first four occasions, prices were increased by 80 paise a litre - the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was introduced in June 2017. On the following days, petrol price went up by 50 paise and 30 paise a litre while diesel rose by 55 paise and 35 paise a litre.

    In all, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 4.80 per litre.

    More PETROL PRICES News  

    Read more about:

    petrol prices

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 8:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 29, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X