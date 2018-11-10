Fuel prices continue to drop; Check revised rates in your city

  • search

    New Delhi, Nov 10: Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have further reduced the fuel prices in the country. As per latest data, petrol prices have been reduced by 17 paise and diesel by 16 paise in the national capital.

    Representational Image

    Following the fresh price cut, petrol costs Rs 77.89 per litre in Delhi and Rs 83.40 per litre in Mumbai. On the other hand, diesel is available at Rs 72.58 per litre in the national capital, while it is Rs 76.05 per litre in Mumbai.

    In Bangaluru, petrol and diesel are being sold at Rs 78.78 and Rs 73.21, respectively. In Chennai, petrol and diesel are being retailed at Rs 81.18 and Rs 76.98 respectively.

    A day after Diwali, the petrol and diesel prices were slashed by 0.21 paisa and 0.18 paisa in the national capital, whereas in Mumbai the fuel rate was cut by 0.20 paisa and 0.19 paisa, respectively. Including today's cut, fuel prices have come down by almost 10 per cent after witnessing a relentless hike in October burning a hole in the common commuter's pocket.

    According to a report by news agency Reuters, international oil prices have slipped by about $15 in a span of one month after peaking in early October, reaching their highest level in two-and-a-half years, with a barrel of Brent at over $85.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 10, 2018, 8:15 [IST]
