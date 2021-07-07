Fuel price in India: Petrol price in Delhi crosses century mark; Check revised rates

New Delhi, July 07: The worst is yet to come as the petrol price in Delhi crossed Rs 100-mark on Wednesday after a fresh hike of Rs 35 paise. Now, a litre of petrol in the national capital is being sold at Rs 100.21. The cost of diesel is Rs 89.53 a litre after oil companies hiked the price by 17 paise. This is the first time that petrol is retailing above Rs 100 in Delhi.

On the other side, petrol breached the Rs 100-mark on Wednesday in Kolkata. Petrol currently costs Rs 100.23 while diesel is retailing at Rs 92.50 per litre in the state.

In Mumbai, petrol price now stands at Rs 106.25 while diesel costs Rs 97.09. In Chennai, people are shelling out Rs 101.06 per litre for petrol and Rs 94.06 for diesel.

The fuel prices continue to soar across the country and have crossed Rs 100 in many states. Petrol now costs over Rs 100 in 16 states and UTs -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Ladakh, Bihar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Sikkim, Delhi and West Bengal

On Tuesday, oil marketing companies kept the retail price of petrol and diesel unchanged. The companies put the consistent increase in fuel prices to the development in global oil markets where both product and crude prices have been firming up for the past couple of months on demand rise amidst slowing of pandemic.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 7, 2021, 9:03 [IST]