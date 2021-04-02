Fuel price hike: Petrol, diesel rates steady for 3rd day in Mumbai, Delhi, other metro cities

Centre, states need to think about reducing taxes on petrol, diesel: Thakur

New Delhi, Apr 02: Prices of petrol and diesel has remained unchanged for the third consecutive day on Friday. The fuel price was last changed on March 30, 2021, where petrol price was cut by 22 paise per litre and diesel by 23 paise in Delhi.

In the national capital, petrol was available for Rs 90.56 per litre, while diesel in the city was priced at Rs 80.87 per litre. The oil marketing companies - Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), which own about 90 per cent of India's retail fuel outlets, revise the fuel prices daily based on a 15-day rolling average of benchmark fuel in the international market and foreign exchange rates.

According to the data available on the Indian Oil Corporation's website, petrol is retailing at Rs 96.98, while diesel costs Rs 87.96 per liter in Mumbai. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities. Petrol and diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT.

It may be noted that prices have gone up by a record Rs 21.58 per litre for petrol since the government raised excise duty in March 2020, while diesel prices had increased by Rs 19.18 a litre.

Petrol, diesel prices in metro cities

a. Chennai: Petrol prices - Rs 92.58 per litre; Diesel prices - Rs 85.88 per litre

b. Kolkata: Petrol prices - Rs 90.77 per litre; Diesel prices - Rs 83.75 per litre

c. Pune: Petrol prices - Rs 96.62 per litre; Diesel prices - Rs 86.27 per litre

d. Bengaluru: Petrol prices - Rs 93.59 per litre; Diesel prices - Rs 85.75 per litre

e. Hyderabad: Petrol prices - Rs 94.16 per litre; Diesel prices - Rs 88.20 per litre

f. Noida (UP): Petrol prices - 88.91 per litre; Diesel prices - Rs 81.33 per litre

g. Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices - Rs 92.45 per litre; Diesel prices - 83.43 per litre

h. Chandigarh: Petrol prices - Rs 87.14 per litre; Diesel prices - Rs 80.57 per litre

i. Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices - Rs 88.52 per litre; Diesel prices - Rs 81.45 per litre