Fuel price hike: Congress to hold protest on June 11 in front of petrol pumps across the country

Party workers to assemble in front of petrol pumps

Party workers will assemble in front of petrol pumps across the country to stage a demonstration.

Petrol, Diesel prices touch new highs

Meanwhile, after a day of pause, petrol and diesel prices were hiked again on June 9, touching fresh record highs across the country.

Petrol and diesel prices were increased by 19 paise per litre each in Delhi, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. Following the latest price revision, petrol hit an all-time high of Rs 95.56 a litre while diesel is now priced at Rs 86.47 in the national capital.

In Mumbai, the revised prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 101.76 per litre and ₹ 93.85 per litre

22nd rise in prices since May 4

The increase on the day is the 22nd rise in prices since May 4, when state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in some states.

It's all in the taxes

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value added tax or VAT and freight charges.