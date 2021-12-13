From Varanasi, PM Modi urges Indians to take these 3 resolutions

oi-Deepika S

Varanasi, Dec 13: At the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged people to take three resolutions for the country.

The Prime Minister said for him, God comes in the form of people and for him every Indian is a part of God. He asked for three resolutions from the people for the country - cleanliness, creation and continuous efforts for self-reliant India.

The Prime Minister called cleanliness a way of life and called for people's participation in this enterprise,especially in the Namami Gange Mission. The Prime Minister said the long period of slavery broke our confidence in such a way that we lost faith in our own creation. Today, from this thousand-year-old Kashi, I call upon every countryman - create with full confidence, innovate, do it in an innovative way.

The Prime Minister said that the third resolution that needs to be taken today is to raise our efforts for self-reliant India. In this 'Amrit Kaal', in the 75th year of independence, we will have to work for what India will be like when India celebrates a hundred years of independence, the Prime Minister concluded.