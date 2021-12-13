From taking dip in Ganga to offering prayers to Lord Shiva, check out pics of PM Modi's visit to Varanasi

The importance of the Kasi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project

India

oi-Prakash KL

Varanasi, Dec 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham on Monday at his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

After arriving in the holy city, Modi paid obeisance at the Kaal Bhairav Temple before taking dip in Ganga from where he collected holy water for worship at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

The PM attended a prayer ceremony and later showered workers involved in building the project with flower petals in a gesture to acknowledge their work. He also sat with them for a group photograph.

It is a project which is spread over five lakh square feet and connects the temple premises to the River Ganga besides providing several facilities to devotees.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP President J P Nadda and a large number of saints from across the country attended the ceremony.

Check out the photo tour of PM Modi's visit to Varanasi to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Dham which is built at the cost of Rs 339 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Varanasi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Kaal Bhiarav temple on his arrival in Varanasi

PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath at Khirkiya Ghat

PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath travel in a double-decker boat to Lalita Ghat from Khirkiya Ghat to visit Kashi Vishwanath temple

PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath arrive at Lalita Ghat

PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath arrive at Lalita Ghat



PM Narendra Modi takes holy dip in River Ganga at Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers to Lord Shiva at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers to Lord Shiva at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi



Sadhus at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates phase 1 of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crores

