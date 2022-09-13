From sorries to hugs to kisses: Things this little boy did to get ma'am's apology! (Watch viral video)

He has already apologised: Sonia Gandhi on Cong MP's 'Rashtrapatni' comment on Prez

New Delhi, Sep 13:

New Delhi, Sep 13: Teachers are often the dreaded lot but not when you are a kid and cute. So, when a little boy made a mistake, he started with a routine sorry. Since that didn't work with his teacher, next trick up his sleeve was a hug and a repeat apology. The persistent kid continued with his charm till the teacher finally gave in and hugged him back.

In a now viral video, one can see the little boy seeking an apology from his school teacher for mischievous antics in class.

The clip starts with a teacher sitting on a chair. The boy is seen continuously apologising and promising the teacher that he wouldn't repeat his mistake.

"You said once that you will not do it again, but you did," the teacher can be heard saying, while refusing to accept the kid's apology.

The little boy then hugs her and tells her, "I will not repeat ma'am."

The kid finally wins over the teacher's heart with a sweet kiss on her cheek.

The adorable video ended with the teacher kissing the boy in return and giving him a last chance.

While netizens found the video adorable, few have termed it scripted.

Such a cute video, wrote a Twitter user.

"Little too much. After the first kiss it was done. Rest is just torture of the little boy. Feel the pain he is going through," wrote another.

