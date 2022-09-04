Ex-Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry with Narendra Modi

File photo of PM Narendra Modi (taken when he was Gujarat CM) with ex-Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry during the inauguration of TATA consultancy services (TCS) building called as "Garima park" at Gandhinagar in 2013.

Former PM Manmohan Singh with ex-Tata group Cyrus Mistry

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with ex-Tata group Cyrus Mistry in New Delhi in 2013. (Photo credit: PTI)

Nirmala Sitharaman with Cyrus Mistry

Nirmala Sitharaman exchanging greetings with ex-Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi in 2014. (Photo credit: PTI)

Ex-US President Barack Obama with Cyrus Mistry

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama looks on as her husband and ex-US President Barack Obama shake hands with ex-Tata group Chairman Cyrus Pallonji Mistry during a banquet hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi in 2015. (Photo credit: PTI)

Cyrus Mistry with Chandrababu Naidu

Ex-Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry with former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad in 2015 (Photo credit: PTI)

Obama, Cyrus Mistry and PM Modi

Ex-US President Barack Obama and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Cyrus Mistry and Honeywell Chairman and CEO Dave Cote during India US CEO Forum in New Delhi in 2015. (Photo credit: PTI)

Cyrus Mistry with BJP Leaders

Late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj having a word with ex-TATA Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry during a delegation level meeting with US Secretary of State John Kerry (unseen) in New Delhi in 2016. Current Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are also seen in the photo. (Photo credit: PTI)