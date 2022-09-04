YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    From PM Modi to ex-US Prez Obama, see Cyrus Mistry's rare pics with politicians

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 04: Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, died in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday, was a businessman who shared a good relationship with politicians across the parties.

    From PM Modi to ex-US Prez Obama, see Cyrus Mistrys rare pics with politicians
    From PM Modi to ex-US Prez Obama, see Cyrus Mistry's rare pics with politicians

    Here we are showcasing some of his rare and unseen photos with politicians:

    Ex-Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry with Narendra Modi

    Ex-Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry with Narendra Modi

    File photo of PM Narendra Modi (taken when he was Gujarat CM) with ex-Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry during the inauguration of TATA consultancy services (TCS) building called as "Garima park" at Gandhinagar in 2013.

    Former PM Manmohan Singh with ex-Tata group Cyrus Mistry

    Former PM Manmohan Singh with ex-Tata group Cyrus Mistry

    Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with ex-Tata group Cyrus Mistry in New Delhi in 2013. (Photo credit: PTI)

    Nirmala Sitharaman with Cyrus Mistry

    Nirmala Sitharaman with Cyrus Mistry

    Nirmala Sitharaman exchanging greetings with ex-Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi in 2014. (Photo credit: PTI)

    Ex-US President Barack Obama with Cyrus Mistry

    Ex-US President Barack Obama with Cyrus Mistry

    Former US First Lady Michelle Obama looks on as her husband and ex-US President Barack Obama shake hands with ex-Tata group Chairman Cyrus Pallonji Mistry during a banquet hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi in 2015. (Photo credit: PTI)

    Cyrus Mistry with Chandrababu Naidu

    Cyrus Mistry with Chandrababu Naidu

    Ex-Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry with former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad in 2015 (Photo credit: PTI)

    Obama, Cyrus Mistry and PM Modi

    Obama, Cyrus Mistry and PM Modi

    Ex-US President Barack Obama and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Cyrus Mistry and Honeywell Chairman and CEO Dave Cote during India US CEO Forum in New Delhi in 2015. (Photo credit: PTI)

    Cyrus Mistry with BJP Leaders

    Cyrus Mistry with BJP Leaders

    Late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj having a word with ex-TATA Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry during a delegation level meeting with US Secretary of State John Kerry (unseen) in New Delhi in 2016. Current Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are also seen in the photo. (Photo credit: PTI)

    Comments

    More CYRUS MISTRY News  

    Read more about:

    cyrus mistry barack obama narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X