From Narada to Maharashtra extortion case, Jaiswal has task cut out as CBI boss

New Delhi, May 26: Subodh Kumar Jaiswal was chosen to head the Central Bureau of Investigation by a high-powered committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Subodh Kumar Jaiswal is an IPS officer of the 1985 batch of the Maharashtra cadre. He is a former Director General of Police, Maharashtra succeeding Dattatray Padsalgikar on February 28 2019.

He was also previously the Police Commissioner of Mumbai. Jaiswal was also with the Research and Analysis Wing and severed in the agency for nine years. He was also additional secretary of the R&AW for three years.

Jaiswal has done stints in the Intelligence Bureau and while in Maharashtra, he probed the Telgi scam before the CBI took over the case. He also headed the State Reserve Police Force, following which he was posted in the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad.

He headed the Maharashtra State Intelligence Bureau at the time of the Mumbai terror attack in 2008. Before the NIA took over the probe into the Bhima Koregaon violence case, the same was probed under Jaiswal's supervision.

In January this year, he took over as the chief of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). He had planned on expanding on the force's expertise. It shall be my endeavour to build upon the core competencies of the members of the force by ensuring constant upgradation of professional skills of its individuals and the unit's as a whole, he had said. Moreover he was senior most in the panel, the source also pointed out.

Following the meet, three names including those of V S K Kaumudi and Kumar Rajesh Chandra were shortlisted. However, the government wanted a non-controversial officer to head the CBI. Moreover Jaiswal has heaps of experience when it comes to probing tough cases. His experience in the ATS, IB, R&AW, state police, CISF will all come in handy during his two year stint in the CBI, sources tell OneIndia.

Jaiswal has his task cut out. He will be overseeing two controversial cases- the extortion allegations against former Maharashtra home minister, Anil Deshmukh and the Narada Sting case.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 8:40 [IST]