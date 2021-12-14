From Lous Vuittons to Hermes to Gucci gym clothes: What conman Sukesh gifted Jacqueline Fernandez

New Delhi, Dec 14: The Enforcement Directorate in its chargesheet against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar said that the he introduced himself to actor Jacqueline Fernandez as Shekhar Ratna Vela.

He tried to get in touch with her in December 2020 and January 2021. However she not respond to his calls as she did not know who he was. The ED said that the accused then got in touch with the actor through makeup artists Shaan Muttathil.

Shaan got a call from someone claiming to be a government official who said that the actor must get in touch with Shekhar Ratna Vela who is an important person.

Fernandez told the ED that Sukesh had given her two pairs of diamond earrings, two Hermes bracelets, three Birkin bags and a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes.

She also received two Gucci outfits for gym wear and a multi coloured bracelet of stones from Sukesh who is the main accused in the Rs 200 crore extortion case.

Chandrashekhar in his statement said he had given the actor 15 pairs of earrings, five Birkin bags, and other luxury goods from Chanel, Gucci to the actor. He also is said to have given her Cartier bangles and rings and a bracelet by Tiffany and Co.

He also claimed to have gifted her jewellery worth Rs 7 crore and a horse called 'Espuelah'.

She was also gifted a Mini Cooper, which the actor claimed she had returned. Further he also extended a loan of USF 150,000 to the actor's star who lives in the US. Further he even gave her a BMW X5 car.

Sukesh also said that he had gifted the actor's parents a Maserati and her mother who lives in Baharain a Porsche. He also extended a loan of USD 50,000 to her brother in Australia.

Fernandez told the ED that Sukesh said he was from Sun TV and part of a powerful political family. She was told that he was a big fan of hers and he had lined up many projects in South for her.

She also told the agency that she would visit showrooms of luxury brands and identify products and then would send a list of these products to Sukesh. He would pay for them and get them delivered to her either personally or through some aides.

The ED also got the two face to face and during this Sukesh agreed with the statements made by the actor.

