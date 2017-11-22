From invitation cards to hot air balloons; EC's novel initiatives to increase voter turnout

The Election Commission is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the voter turnout is high during the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017.

The Gujarat Election Commission has been using various other mediums such as radio and TeleVision to encourage people to vote. Several hoardings have also been put up across the poll-bound state to encourage voters to exercise their franchise.

The state EC is now using the hot air balloons to create awareness among voters.

Last week, the EC said that it would give voters a personalised invitation to participate in the election process.

Mahendra Patel, the Chief Electoral Officer of Surat, told ANI that the invitation cards would be addressed to the head of the family.

The invitation would be delivered to the family when the booth level officer visits them to give the voting slip.

The Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14. The counting of votes will take place on December 18.

OneIndia News