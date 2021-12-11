Year 2021: On Republic Day, when Red Fort almost came under siege

2021: When Taliban conquered Afghanistan and ISKP decided to stay at logger-heads

Year 2021: From celebrities to politicians, here is the list of notable deaths in 2021

Year 2021: How many foreign trips did PM Narendra Modi go in this year?

From free vaccine to farm law repeal: 5 Key decisions by Modi govt in 2021

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 11: The year 2021 was a challenging year for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India battled the deadly second wave of coronavirus, a standoff with China at the borders and the farmers' protest against the three contentious farm laws in the country.

Amidst the turmoil, the Narendra Modi government took some major decisions in 2021. Let us take a look at the top 5 key decisions

Farm laws repeal

Farmers protesting against the three contentious agri laws posed major challenge for the NDA government in 2021. First started in Punjab, the protest gradually spread to the Haryana, parts of Uttar Pradesh. The year-long protest is being called the longest agrarian movement in independent India.

As the government could not convince the farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the farm laws would be repealed.

PM Modi insisted that the laws were in the benefit of farmers and then apologised to people of the country while adding that the government could not convince a section of farmers despite its clear heart and clean conscience.

Free COVID-19 vaccines

As the country fought the dangerous second wave of coronavirus, PM Modi announced that the central government will provide free coronavirus vaccine to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21.

PM Modi said the centre will buy 75 per cent of jabs from vaccine makers, including 25 per cent of the state quota, and give it for free to state governments. The announcement was seen as a major breakthrough in India's fight against the deadly virus.

Union Cabinet reshuffle

At a time when the NDA government was facing opposition wrath over handling of the second COVID-19 wave, and farmers' protest, the PM Modi took major decision, sacking several top leaders and ministers - including Dr Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Manuskh Mandavia was given the charge of the crucial Health Ministry after Harsh Vardhan resigned while Jyotiraditya Scindia got the Civil Aviation Ministry as Prime Minister Narendra Modi effected a major overhaul of the Union cabinet.

As many as 12 ministers resigned from the Modi cabinet, while 43 new ministers were sworn-in.

Military reform

In the year 2021, the defence ministry took major decision and dissolved the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) with effect from October 1 and transferred its assets, employees and management to seven public sector units (PSUs).

The OFB is currently a defence ministry entity and supplies critical arms and ammunition to the three-armed forces and the paramilitary.

As part of the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) package, the central government said that it will also generate employment opportunities in India, especially in rural areas.

Addressing the occasion PM Modi said "Under the self-reliant India campaign, the country's goal is to make India the world's biggest military power on its own and development of modern military industry in India."

Gati Shakti Master Plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Gati Shakti - National Master Plan for Multi-modal Connvectivity, heralding a new chapter in governance.

Gati Shakti, a digital platform brought 16 Ministries including Railways and Roadways together for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 17:22 [IST]