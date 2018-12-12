Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
Party20182013
CONG11458
BJP109165
IND43
OTH34
RAJASTHAN - 199
Party20182013
CONG9921
BJP73163
IND137
OTH149
CHHATTISGARH - 90
Party20182013
CONG6839
BJP1549
BSP+71
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
Party20182014
TRS8863
TDP, CONG+2137
AIMIM77
OTH39
MIZORAM - 40
Party20182013
MNF265
IND80
CONG534
OTH10
  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    From exit Polls to final results: How accurate were Madhya Pradesh predictions?

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 12: After overnight counting of votes in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress with its 114 seats emerged as the party with most number of seats in the 230-member assembly. But the party was still two short of majority. The ruling BJP has managed 109 seats, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party got two, Samajwadi Party a single and four seats went to independents.

    From exit Polls to final results: How accurate were Madhya Pradesh predictions?

    Last week, polling companies had paired with news channels to put out their exit poll data on the five states. The most visible of these pairs were Republic TV-C-Voter, Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat, Times Now-CNX, ABP News-CSDS, India Today-Axis My India and India TV-CNX.

    Also Read | There are many lessons for the Congress too to learn from these Assembly elections

    Most of the exit polls obediently lived up to their reputation of being inaccurate: Let us have a look at it:

    Madhya Pradesh was a saving grace for the polling gurus. Acutely aware that it would be a tough call between the two national parties, most polls presented no radical gaps between their BJP and Congress numbers.

    Republic TV played it safe by letting one of its exit polls predict a majority for BJP (Jan ki Baat) and the other for the Congress (C Voter). Times Now-CNX proposed a distribution of 126 and 89 seats for the BJP and the Congress respectively, whereas ABP-CSDS predicted the opposite -- 126 for Congress and 94 for the BJP. The India Today-Axis My India exit poll captured the numbers well, putting out an expansive range of 102-120 for the BJP and 104-122 for the INC. The final numbers came out this morning with Congress emerging as the single-largest party (114) and BJP bagging 109 seats.

    Also Read | Key takeaways from the Assembly Election Results 2018

    This was not the first time that the pollsters overshot the mark and backed the wrong horses. In 2015, Assembly election results in Bihar caught most pollsters off guard when a non-BJP coalition swept the state, contrary to their predictions. In Delhi in the same year, AAP secured an absolute majority by winning 67 out of 70 seats -- a bolt out of the blue for many, especially the professional forecasters.

    From exit Polls to final results: How accurate were Madhya Pradesh predictions?

    Read more about:

    madhya pradesh congress exit polls assembly elections 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018 rahul gandhi

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 15:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 12, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue