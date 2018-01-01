From Delhi to Bengaluru, cops fight odds to ensure incident-free New Year celebrations

New Delhi, Jan 1: Last year during the New Year's Eve celebrations, Bengaluru witnessed the horrific incident of mass molestation which left a deep scar in people's mind.

The mind-blogging episode occurred at Brigade Road and MG Road junction, the two main thoroughfares where revellers every year come together to celebrate the New Year's Eve.

This year, on Sunday evening, around 15,000 policemen patrolled every nook and corner of the city to ensure that revellers could enjoy the New Year's celebrations without any hiccups.

The attempt on the part of police department paid well and Bengaluru had a peaceful and incident-free New Year's Eve.

Thousands of miles away, in the national capital, policemen fought the bitter winter chill to guard the city well so that the residents can have fun and frolic as they ring in 2018.

Along with Bengaluru and Delhi, policemen in every part of the country made it a point that utmost care is being taken in terms of giving full-proof security to one and all during the New Year's celebrations.

To keep vigil in towns and cities, along with posting cops, erecting security barricades and installing CCTV and drones cameras in important junctions, police departments conducted necessary checks in of vehicles and people.

"We don't want to take any risks, this time. So, we are keeping a tight vigil across Delhi. Along with anti-social elements, we have information about anti-national groups creating trouble during the New Year's Eve. Hopefully, everything goes well," said a senior police official in the national capital on Sunday.

Echoing similar sentiments, a senior police official in Bengaluru said the police department is not taking anything lightly.

"Last year, things went out of the hands, which led to mass molestation. This year, we have taken all preventive measures. We are happy the celebrations got over without any chaos," smiled the official.

Revathi KR, a reveller, who spent the New Year's Eve with her friends at a posh restaurant in Bengaluru, said, "It's heartening to see how well the police guarded the city on December 31. We appreciate the effort of the police department and the men and women in khaki who ensured that we can enjoy the evening without any tension."

Indeed, the nation owes a lot to men and women in khaki, who sacrifice everything to bring smiles on the faces of one and all.

Here at OneIndia, we wish the police fraternity a happy, prosperous and peaceful 2018.

OneIndia News