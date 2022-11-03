From charging blue tick to removing bans, changes Musk's twitter may see

New Delhi, Nov 03: Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who recently took over Twitter, is getting ready to bring in a lot of changes to the platform. From planning to charge for 'blue tick' verification badge to reviving video platform Vine, he reportedly has several things in mind.

Here, we have compiled the list of expected changes on Twitter in the coming days:

Twitter's blue tick on sale for USD 8 per month

Twitter's new owner billionaire Elon Musk has announced that the verification 'blue tick' in front of user's name that authenticates the account will be charged eight dollars per month.

"Power to the people! Blue for USD 8 per month," he tweeted Tuesday, adding that the price is adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity. With that price, he said, users will also get priority in replies, mentions, and searches, which he said is essential to defeating spam/scams, as well as the ability to post long video and audio, half as many ads, and paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with the social media company.

All these years, it was given for free for celebrities, journalists and politicians.

Musk announces a Content Moderation Council

Elon Musk has announced that Twitter will form a content moderation council "with widely diverse viewpoints." "Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints," he tweeted recently.

Restoring of Banned Accounts

Ever since Musk decided to buy the platform, the talks of lifting ban on several accounts including that of former US president Donald Trump have been discussed. The new Twitter owner on Wednesday said that it will be "a few more weeks" before any banned accounts may be restored on the platform.

"Twitter will not allow anyone who was de-platformed for violating Twitter rules back on platform until we have a clear process for doing so, which will take at least a few more weeks," he tweeted.

The platform blocks accounts of those who violate the company's moderation rules. The former US president Trump was banned from Twitter after the deadly Capitol attack on January 6, 2022, with Twitter citing the "risk of further incitement of violence". It denied him the megaphone he had used to generate media attention and speak directly to his followers, which had been integral to his political rise.

Paid DMs

Direct Message or popularly known as DM was also free but the new Twitter boss might make this feature a paid service. However, not much information about it is known at this stage.

Free Edit Button for all

Although Musk wants users to pay for verified blue tick, he is planning to make 'edit feature' available for all for free. The feature allows users to make changes to their tweets within 30 minutes. Currently, this option is available for paid Twitter Blue users in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Revival of Vine

Twitter had purchased Vine in 2012, but it was shut down in 2016 reportedly due to competition. Musk is reportedly reviving the platform and also had also conducted a poll seeking the opinion of his followers on Twitter.

Explore Page

Also, users will start seeing Explore page once logging out of the platform. According to The Verge, Musk requested that the Explore page which displays trending tweets and news stories, be redirected to the logged-out users visiting Twitter.com.

